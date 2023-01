BRIEF-FAA Says We Are Continuing A Thorough Review To Determine The Root Cause Of The Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) System Outage- Tweet

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* FAA SAYS WE ARE CONTINUING A THOROUGH REVIEW TO DETERMINE THE ROOT CAUSE OF THE NOTICE TO AIR MISSIONS (NOTAM) SYSTEM OUTAGE- TWEET

* FAA SAYS TRACED THE OUTAGE TO A DAMAGED DATABASE FILE; AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF A CYBER ATTACK- TWEET Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/3k8yNy2

