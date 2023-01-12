Left Menu

Subway explores sale that could value it at over $10 bln - WSJ

"As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. Subway, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brand, has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. In 2021, media reports said Subway was tidying itself up for a sale, but the restaurant chain had denied it.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 06:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 06:10 IST
Subway explores sale that could value it at over $10 bln - WSJ

Subway has retained advisers to explore a sale that can value the sandwich chain at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The process, which is in an early stage, is expected to attract potential corporate buyers and private-equity firms, the report said, adding though it is possible there won't be a sale or other deal. "As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Subway, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brand, has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. The Milford, Conn.-based company, known for its foot-long sandwiches and quick-service restaurants, has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades. In 2021, media reports said Subway was tidying itself up for a sale, but the restaurant chain had denied it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023