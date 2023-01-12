Sandwich chain Subway eyes sale- source

(Changes source) Jan 11 (Reuters) -

Sandwich chain Subway is exploring a sale of its business, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. The sale could value the sandwich chain at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The process, which is at an early stage, is expected to attract potential corporate buyers and private-equity firms, the report said, adding that it is possible there won't be a sale or other deal. "As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Subway, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. The Milford, Conn.-based company, known for its foot-long sandwiches, has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades. In 2021, media reports said Subway was tidying itself up for a sale, but the restaurant chain had denied it.

