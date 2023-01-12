Left Menu

Badruddin Ajmal is nothing but mouthpiece for BJP: Jairam Ramesh

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Ajmal had made "most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks" against party leaders in Assam.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:23 IST
Badruddin Ajmal is nothing but mouthpiece for BJP: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a hard-hitting attack on AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal following his remarks about party leaders, Congress on Wednesday termed him "mouthpiece for the BJP" and alleged that he had "worked out an understanding" with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Ajmal had made "most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks" against party leaders in Assam.

Jairam Ramesh also said that Ajmal has "nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA". Noting that Congress and AIUDF had fought the previous assembly polls in Assam together, Ramesh said the "not easy" decision was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner.

"Badruddin Ajmal, MP has made the most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. These are blatantly defamatory," Ramesh said. "It is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last assembly elections as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for the Congress. But it was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner and who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that after the election results "it became very clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Chief Minister of Assam". "The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership."

Ajmal had alleged that Congress leaders had ties with Sarma and that "packets" were received by them. Jairam Ramesh said that Sarma and Ajmal "have mounted this latest attack shaken by the extraordinary success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam".

"Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023