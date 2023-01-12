Passengers of Ganga Vilas luxury cruise pay visit to 500-year-old Durga Temple in Ramnagar

A group of 33 Swiss tourists, on board the Ganga Vilas luxury cruise, paid a visit to Durga Temple in Ramnagar on Wednesday. During their visit, the tourists observed the five-century old Temple carefully and got information about Sanatan Dharma from their guide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh on January 13. MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh. In line with PM Modi's endeavor to boost river cruise tourism, the huge untapped potential of a river cruise will get unlocked with the launch of this service and it will herald a new age of river cruise tourism for India. (ANI)

