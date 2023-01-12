JP Nadda interacts with Japanese delegation under 'know BJP' campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda met with the Japanese delegation under the 'know BJP' campaign on Wednesday. With this, Nadda has so far interacted with 46 foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

After the meeting with the delegation, taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the BJP chief said, "I had a very insightful meeting with Mr HOGIUDA Koichi, Chairperson, Policy Research Council of ruling LDP of Japan at BJP HQ. We discussed various ways of enhancing people-to-people interactions and also emphasised the importance of India-Japan relations in the Indo-Pacific." The delegation included Koichi Hagiuda, Member of the House Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, Toshifumi Ushikubo, LDP, Private Secretary to Hagiuda, Toyonori Nakai, LDP, Director of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party, Makoto Hayashi, Deputy Director General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Seiichiro Taguchi, Minister, Embassy of Japan in India, Masuo Kuremura, Director, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yuhei Yamanaka, Deputy Director, Southwest Asia Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Midori Saito Kamata, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan in Delhi.

The interaction session is a part of the "Know BJP" campaign, which started on April 6, 2022, the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

