Left Menu

Youth attempts to scale Ambala Air Force Station's wall, nabbed

Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-foot-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:27 IST
Youth attempts to scale Ambala Air Force Station's wall, nabbed
Accused after the arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft, officials said. The security personnel of the Air force got alarmed at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when they saw the suspicious youth, scaling the wall of Ambala Air Force Station. The officials immediately ranged on 112 and informed the incident.

Preliminary interrogations suggested that the youth belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Seeing the gravity of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused at Panjokhra Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla said that the arrested suspect has been identified as Ramu, a resident of UP, now he will be interrogated on remand and his mobile will also be examined. Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023