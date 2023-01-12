Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu distributes portfolios; allots PWD to Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh's newly elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday allotted portfolios to the ministers, including giving the charge of the public works, youth and sports departments to former Chief Minister's son Vikramaditya Singh.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu distributes portfolios; allots PWD to Vikramaditya
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's newly elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday allotted portfolios to the ministers, including giving the charge of the public works, youth and sports departments to former Chief Minister's son Vikramaditya Singh. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Late Virbhadra Singh. His mother is Pratibha Singh, a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Lok Sabha Constituency.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar distributed the portfolios on the advice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Chief Minister kept the charges of Finance, Home, Planning, Personnel, and all other departments not allotted to any other Minister, with himself, while Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport Language Arts and Culture were given to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan constituency was given the charge of the health and family welfare, social justice and empowerment and labour and employment departments. Shandil was made the social justice and empowerment minister of the hill state.

Chander Kumar MLA from Jawali Constituency, Kangra, was given the agriculture and animal husbandry departments, while Harshwardhan Chauhan from Sirmaur has been given the industries, parliamentary affairs and Ayush portfolios. Jagat Singh Negi from the tribal Kinnaur district has been given the departments of revenue, horticulture and tribal development, and Rohit Thakur from Shimla district has got the higher, elementary, technical education and vocational and industrial training portfolios.

After what was a close, see-saw battle for the Himayalan state, the Congress, on December 8, won the Assembly polls, bagging a total of 40 seats to the BJP's 25. However, the difference between the two parties in terms of vote share was less than 1 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023