Sanke in Bengal primary school's midday meal, students fall sick

With Bengal government set to introduce chicken in midday meals in late January, the appearance of a small snake in a pan of lentils at a Birbhum school was no less than "horror".

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:34 IST
Snake found in mid-day meal in West Bengal school (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Days ahead of chicken appearing in the midday meal of West Bengal school students, children in a Birbhum school experienced the horror and health implication of consuming lentils from a pan that also cooked a small snake with it. Several students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after consuming their midday meal provided by the government.

All the students were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. All were later discharged The officials said that around 20 of the total 53 students present in the school at the time ate the mid-day meal.

The horror came to the fore after a school staff who cooked the mid-day meal claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers that contained the lentils. "All the children were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital after they fell ill," the staff said.

"Two women were cooking. Chameli Bagdi was serving the food. She saw a snake while serving lentils. One or two of them had just put it in their mouth. After they saw the snake, everyone was asked to stop eating," headmaster Nimai Chandra Dey said. As the news spread, the villagers gathered at the school and vandalized the headmaster's car.

"The guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and vandalised his two-wheeler," Personnel from the Mayureshwar police station said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued the headmaster," the police said.

Primary Education Board Chairman Praloy Naik went to review the health of the students at the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. He said, "It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. There has been negligence and the cooks who are serving and cooking food should be more aware and alert. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital and talked to the parents. Students are fine now." (ANI)

