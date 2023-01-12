Left Menu

Maharashtra: Woman seriously injured after being hit by bus in Thane

A woman was seriously injured after a Thane municipal transport bus hit her on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:56 IST
date 2023-01-12
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was seriously injured after a Thane municipal transport bus hit her on Wednesday. The injured woman, identified as Asha More, was crossing the road when the bus ran over her.

As per the CCTV footage, two women were crossing the road when suddenly a TMT (Thane municipal transport) bus came from the other side and hit the woman. This accident happened when the bus driver was trying to take a turn to another route.

The women came under the back wheel of the bus and her leg was crushed. As soon as the bus driver noticed this incident, he stopped the bus immediately. The injured woman was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital of Mumbai for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

