Delhi: Missing woman's body found from crematorium, 3 held for murder: Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they found the body of a woman, missing for 10 days, at a cemetery on Wednesday. The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Meena, the police said, adding that she went missing at the Mangolpuri police station on January 2.

The police said preliminary inquiry suggests that the 54-year-old was murdered by three Muslim men and later cremated at the crematorium where her body was recovered on Wednesday. They further revealed that on the allegations raised by Meena's family, the police apprehended Mobin, one of the accused and, on being interrogated, he confessed to the murder.

The other two accused persons were also apprehended, the police informed further, adding that all three accused persons are currently in police custody. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

