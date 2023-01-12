Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda receives fresh snowfall, stunning images surface

Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda receives fresh snowfall, stunning images surface
Himachal Pradesh' Narkanda after a fresh snowfall. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning. Trees and hills were covered in snow and the minimum temperature was recorded at a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius.

According to a Met forecast, Narkanda is likely to receive light rainfall on January 13 and the mercury might drop to as low as -3 degrees Celsius. North India is headed for another severe cold spell from January 14-19, a Met expert predicted on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023