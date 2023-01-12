6 of a family killed in cylinder blast in Haryana's Panipat

Six members of a family were killed in an explosion caused by leakage in a gas cylinder in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday, police said. Police said a preliminary probe suggests six members died due to suffocation.

"The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea," Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. Police said the post-mortem on the deceased will ascertain the cause of death.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the accident, police said, adding that a forensic team was also visaited the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)

