J-K: Avalanche strikes Baltal, along Zojila pass

A avalanche struck Baltal, along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A avalanche struck Baltal, along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. No loss of life has been reported so far, sources said.

According to some reports, a video clip of the avalanche went viral on social media. Further details are awaited

