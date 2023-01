BRIEF-India's Engineers India Ltd To Provide Consultancy For 300Mw Power Plant Of Guyana Power And Gas Inc India Government

Engineers India Ltd: * INDIA'S ENGINEERS INDIA LTD TO PROVIDE CONSULTANCY FOR 300MW POWER PLANT OF GUYANA POWER AND GAS INC: INDIA GOVERNMENT

* INDIA OIL MIN, GUYANA PRESIDENT DISCUSSED GOVERNMENT-TO-GOVERNMENT COOPERATION IN GUYANA'S HYDROCARBONS SECTS: INDIA GOVERNMENT * INDIA TO EXPLORE BUYING OIL FROM GUYANA IN LONG TERM DEAL: INDIA GOVERNMENT

* INDIA TO EXPLORE PARTICIPATING IN GUYANA OIL, GAS EXPLORATION SECTOR: INDIA GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

