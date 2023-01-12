Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:07 IST
Gold falls Rs 105; silver declines Rs 572
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price fell Rs 105 to Rs 56,082 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had touched Rs 56,187 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 572 to Rs 68,754 per kilogram.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,082 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 per 10 grams,'' said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,883 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.67 per ounce.

''Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours, as traders awaited key US inflation data that could influence the US Fed's policy path,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

