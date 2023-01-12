Left Menu

India to explore buying oil from Guyana in long-term deal

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:11 IST
India to explore buying oil from Guyana in long-term deal
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's oil minister and Guyana's president have discussed government to government co-operation in Guyana's hydrocarbons sector, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

India will explore buying oil from Guyana in a long term deal and participating in the South American country's oil and gas exploration sector, the statement said. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023