Haryana: 6 of Panipat family killed in blaze from cylinder leak

A family in Haryana about to enjoy their first cup of tea lost six members about to enjoy their first cup of tea on Thursday as an LPG cylinder leak caused a blaze.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:22 IST
A visual from the site of the explosion in Panipat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a Panipat family were killed on Thursday in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak, police said. "The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea," Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. The bodies were sent for autopsy

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported, the police said, adding that a forensic team visited the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)

