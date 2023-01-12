Left Menu

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher; retailers slide

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, as gains in commodity stocks outweighed losses in retailers such as Tesco, while investors globally awaited U.S. data to see if inflation has slowed further. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to hover near a more than four-year high scaled on Wednesday, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.9%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:31 IST
Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher; retailers slide
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, as gains in commodity stocks outweighed losses in retailers such as Tesco, while investors globally awaited U.S. data to see if inflation has slowed further.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to hover near a more than four-year high scaled on Wednesday, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.9%. Retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer slipped between 0.3% and 1.6% despite strong sales, as both companies warned of inflationary pressures.

Financial stocks were among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, with banks like HSBC and Barclays rising 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively. "Given some of the trading updates that we have seen, along with lower energy prices, it is slightly more positive and, therefore, there is less likelihood that the banks will see credit losses," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Positive earnings results from hotel operator Whitbread and pub operator Mitchells & Butlers helped the travel and leisure index gain 1.7%. Investors keenly awaited the U.S. inflation print due later in the day, a critical pit stop before the Federal Reserve's February rate-hike decision.

The data due at 1330 GMT (0830 ET) is expected to show U.S. inflation easing month-over-month that could sway the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes after aggressive tightening all through last year. The FTSE 100 has had a bright start to the year so far, rising in almost every session. Last year, it had outperformed major global peers on the back of a rally in commodity prices.

Centrica climbed to the top of FTSE 100, jumping 6.1% after the British Gas owner raised its full-year earnings forecast. Halfords slumped 22% after the motoring and cycling parts retailer trimmed its annual profit outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023