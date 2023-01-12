Fearing shortage, govt makes advance plan to import about 10 lakh ton tur dal this year via pvt trade

Left Menu

Fearing likely shortage, the government on Thursday said it has made an advance plan to import about 10 lakh tonne higher quality of tur dal via private trade this year to meet the domestic requirement.The issue was discussed in a high-level meeting called by the cabinet secretary to review the prices of essential commodities, especially pulses and onions.Tur production is pegged lower at 3.89 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year July-June from 4.34 million tonne in the previous year as per the initial projection made by the agriculture ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The issue was discussed in a high-level meeting called by the cabinet secretary to review the prices of essential commodities, especially pulses and onions.

Tur production is pegged lower at 3.89 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 4.34 million tonne in the previous year as per the initial projection made by the agriculture ministry. Tur is a kharif crop. ''There may be a shortfall in tur dal production because of weather and wilt disease in Gulbarg areas (in Karnataka). The plan has been made to meet any shortfall through imports,'' Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters.

The country has to import about 10 lakh tonne of tur dal during the current marketing year (December-November) to ensure smooth domestic availability, he said.

About 7.6 lakh tonne of tur was imported in 2021-22, he added. The secretary said the government has chalked out an advance plan and already discussed with private traders for the import of tur dal. Accordingly, about 2 lakh tonne of tur dal has been imported in December 2022.

Tur dal is imported maximum from east African countries and some from Myanmar. India will be able to import the required tur dal quantity as about 11-12 lakh tonnes is estimated to be available in these countries, he said.

To facilitate the smooth import of pulses, the government is working on easing fumigation and phytosanitary norms. Already, tur dal import has been brought under open general licence till March 31, 2024, he added. In the case of onion, the secretary said prices are maintained stable as of now. The government will procure onion from the rabi crop for its buffer in the coming months.

