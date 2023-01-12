Left Menu

National Youth Festival: PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Hubballi during his visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Hubballi during his visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival. PM Modi received a warm welcome in the city as people from seen thronging the roads and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions. According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building.

"It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat"," the statement said. The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events viz. Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being.

According to the PMO, the Summit will witness the participation of more than sixty eminent experts. Several competitive and non-competitive events will also be held. "Competitive events will include folk dances and songs and will be held to provide an impetus to local traditional cultures. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilise close to 10 lakh people to do Yoga. Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented during the event by national-level performers. Other attractions include Food Festival, Young Artist Camp, adventure sports activities, special Know Your Army, Navy and Air Force camps, among others," the PMO said. (ANI)

