PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:10 IST
Price of commodities
Representative image Image Credit: picpedia
Following are commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5000, Medium 3500-4000, Jowar 3500-4000, Jaggery Cube 3800-4300, Jaggery Ball 4300-4600, Coriander Seed 9500-20000, Chilli Fine 45000-58000, Onion Big 1500-1700, Medium 1000-1200, Small 500-700, Tamarind 6500-12000, Garlic 6000-7000, Horsegram 6000-6800, Wheat 3700-4200, Turmeric 8500-11500, Turdhal 8800-11900, Green Gram Dhal 9200-9900, Black Gram Dal 8500-13200, Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-6800, Mustard 6500-8500, Gingelly 17000-18000, Sugar 3600-3800, Groundnut Seed 12000-13000, Copra 13500-15500, Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1550-2050, Coconut Oil (10kg) 1550-2100, Gingelly Oil 2400-3100, Ghee (5kg), 3100-3400.

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

