Price of commodities

Following are commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5000, Medium 3500-4000, Jowar 3500-4000, Jaggery Cube 3800-4300, Jaggery Ball 4300-4600, Coriander Seed 9500-20000, Chilli Fine 45000-58000, Onion Big 1500-1700, Medium 1000-1200, Small 500-700, Tamarind 6500-12000, Garlic 6000-7000, Horsegram 6000-6800, Wheat 3700-4200, Turmeric 8500-11500, Turdhal 8800-11900, Green Gram Dhal 9200-9900, Black Gram Dal 8500-13200, Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-6800, Mustard 6500-8500, Gingelly 17000-18000, Sugar 3600-3800, Groundnut Seed 12000-13000, Copra 13500-15500, Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1550-2050, Coconut Oil (10kg) 1550-2100, Gingelly Oil 2400-3100, Ghee (5kg), 3100-3400.

