Norway's DNV partners with EKI for advisory services

It is one of the worlds leading certification bodies, helping businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:12 IST
EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) has partnered with Norway-based DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance (DNV) to provide advisory services on carbon neutrality, net-zero goals and others.

Under the partnership, EKI will extend advisory services to DNV's assurance customers on their journey towards carbon neutrality and net-zero in addition to GHG inventorisation/ESG and sustainability assurance services, EKI said in a statement.

The collaboration also seeks to bridge the gap between capital market sustainable finance and carbon finance by innovative debt financial instrument assurance with DNV's broad experience, deep expertise and global reach as the company is operating in over 100 countries, it said.

''We want to create awareness about the carbon credit market and help our customers incentivise their carbon offset and emissions which will drive them towards the net zero journey,'' Prakash Tikare, Area Manager India Subcontinent & Middle East at DNV SCPA, said.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe. DNV provides testing, certification and technical advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables, oil and gas, and energy management. It is one of the world's leading certification bodies, helping businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains. Shares of EKI closed higher by 1.8 per cent at Rs 1,244.15 on BSE on Thursday.

