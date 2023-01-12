Left Menu

India's wheat output may set new record of over 112 lakh tonnes in 2022-23: Govt officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The country's wheat production is likely to set a new record of more than 112 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), according to official sources.

Wheat production had declined to 106.84 million tonnes due to heat wave in key growing states in 2021-22 crop year, as per the agriculture ministry data.

In 2020-21, the country had achieved record wheat output of 109.59 million tonnes.

''The crop prospect of wheat crop is better due to current weather conditions and slightly higher acreage. The total production is estimated to be more than 112 million tonnes this year,'' sources said.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, had begun from October onwards, while harvesting will start from March/ April.

According to the latest data, farmers have sown wheat in 332.16 lakh ha till January 6 of the current rabi season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), against 329.88 lakh ha during the same period last year.

Higher coverage was reported from Rajasthan (2.52 lakh ha), Uttar Pradesh (1.69 lakh ha), Maharashtra (1.20 lakh ha), Gujarat (0.70 lakh ha), Chhattisgarh (0.63 lakh ha), Bihar (0.44 lakh ha), West Bengal (0.10 lakh ha), Jammu & Kashmir (0.06 lakh ha) and Assam (0.03 lakh ha), according to the data.

