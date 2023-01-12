Left Menu

Cold wave: 10-15% surge in heart attacks, high BP and brain strokes during early hours in Delhi-NCR

"We are getting approx 10-15 per cent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves since 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 yr old," the LNJP doctor said.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:45 IST
Cold wave: 10-15% surge in heart attacks, high BP and brain strokes during early hours in Delhi-NCR
An early morning visual from Delhi's India Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Emergency departments of private and government hospitals in Delhi witnessed more patients with heart attacks, brain strokes and high BP during early mornings this winter, as Delhi recorded its third worst cold wave in 23 years.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, "We are getting approx 10-15 per cent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves since 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 yr old." He also said that OPDs are filled with viral infections.

He advised, "People should monitor their diabetes and blood pressure regularly, avoid walk during the morning and wear warm clothes." Some private hospitals also witnessed a 9% uptick in stroke patients in the Delhi-NCR region.

" We have observed that there has been an increase of 9% in the number of stroke patients during winters," Said Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery & Neuro-Intervention, Fortis Hospital, Noida. "About 25% of patients are below 45 years of age, especially in metro cities. This is also attributed to lifestyles like lack of sleep, multi-tasking, poor quality of food and too much mental stress. Diabetes and hypertension are now detected as early as the late twenties. They require strict control and regular visit to doctors but the young generation neglect these early warnings and suddenly develop stroke."

"Recent excessive prescriptions of antiplatelet drops like Ecosprin, prophylactically by physicians or cardiologists to prevent ischemic stroke or heart attack has also increased the incidence of haemorrhagic stroke," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023