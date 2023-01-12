New multi-state seed cooperative society: Five big cooperatives including IFFCO to be promoters

Five big cooperative societies including IFFCO and NDDB will be the promoters of the newly announced national level multi-state seed cooperative society.

IFFCO, KRIBHCO, Nafed and two statutory bodies -- National Diary Development Board (NDDB) and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) -- will contribute Rs 50 crore each and become the promoter members of the seed cooperative society that was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, sources said. The national level multi-state seed society will have an authorised share capital of Rs 500 crore and the initial paid up share capital is Rs 250 crore, the sources said.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research will provide breeder seeds and technological support to the new cooperative seed society, they added. Till today, only big farmers were involved in seed production, distribution and marketing and were actualising all profits from the seed business. According to sources, the seed cooperative society will ensure that 29 crore small and marginal holder cooperative farmer members get benefits of production, distribution, marketing of quality seeds and preservation of traditional natural seeds.

The society will achieve this objective through upgradation of seed testing facility and variety trials, they said.

The society will transfer all its profits from the quality seed production, procurement, processing, packaging, marketing, etc. to the participating farmer members after maintaining a portion as reserves as per the society by-laws, they added.

