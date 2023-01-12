Germany should not stand in way of military support for Ukraine - vice chancellor
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany should not stand in the way of other countries' military support for Ukraine, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday, in reference to a Polish push to send German-built Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
"Germany should not stand in the way of other countries taking decisions to support Ukraine, independent of which decisions Germany takes," Habeck said in Berlin in response to a reporter's question on the initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany focused on efforts to remove Kosovo, Serbia border barricades
Tip by Western intelligence helped Germany catch Russia spy suspect: Spiegel
Germany currently sees no need to tighten travel restrictions from China
Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction
FRI closes after leopard, its cubs spotted on campus