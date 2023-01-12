Germany should not stand in way of military support for Ukraine - vice chancellor

Germany should not stand in the way of other countries' military support for Ukraine, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday, in reference to a Polish push to send German-built Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany should not stand in the way of other countries taking decisions to support Ukraine, independent of which decisions Germany takes," Habeck said in Berlin in response to a reporter's question on the initiative.

