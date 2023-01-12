Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival 2023 in Karnataka's Hubbali.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 26th National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka on birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

The 26th National Youth Festival is being organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Karnataka government from January 12 to 16. The theme of the festival this year is 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'.

The festival aims to step up the role of youth in nation building during Amrit Kaal. It will be an endeavour to disseminate the message of 'Panch Pran' espoused by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address. The festival brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events - Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

