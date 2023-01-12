Industrial production rises 7.1 pc in November: Govt data

India's industrial production rose by 7.1 per cent in November 2022 after contracting in October, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)