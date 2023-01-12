Left Menu

Maha: 13-year-old girl ends life in Thane housing complex

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST
A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in her home in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.

She hanged herself on Wednesday night, Inspector (Crime) Vijay Murtadak of Wagle Estate police station said.

''The body of the girl has been sent for post mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway to find out why she took this extreme step,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

