BDR Pharmaceuticals has launched a new generic drug to treat advanced breast cancers under the brand name of BD Palbo.

The new Palbociclib drug will be available in the form of capsule with strengths of 125 mg, 100 mg, and 75 mg, the company said in a statement.

BD Palbo is an oral inhibitor, it added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the average number of breast cancer cases in 2022 in the country was 100.4 per 1 lakh women and has overtaken cervical cancers to become the most common cancer among Indian women.

*** Allcargo acquires 75 pc stake in Germany-based Fair Trade * Allcargo Logistics has acquired 75 per cent stake in German company Fair Trade, through its subsidiary Allcargo Belgium, for an undisclosed sum.

The current owner will retain 25 per cent stake post the completion of the transactions, the company said, adding, the deal strengthens the service network of its EU-arm ECU Worldwide in Germany with sizeable volume.

Fair Trade has been handling cargoes in the Europe-Asia, Europe-Latin America, and Europe-North America routes.

The combined strength of ECU in Hamburg and Fair Trade's operations in Bremen in Germany will lead to increase in Allcargo's service offerings as well as wider footprint in Germany.

ECU is a global network that spans 180 countries with over 2,400 servings and 40,000 port pairs with a provision of door-to-door service in over 50 key global markets. *** Trucap Finance ties up with Shivalik Small Finance Bank * Tech-focused non-bank Trucap Finance and Shivalik Small Finance Bank have entered into a partnership to source and manage retail gold loan assets.

Trucap, which has a loan book of over Rs 500 crore, seeks to enhance its gold loan book by providing small ticket loans to MSME borrowers against pledged jewellery. The firm will act as a business correspondent for Shivalik Bank to originate new business and help in scaling up the customer base, according to a statement.

