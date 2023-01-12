Boy tries to give garland to PM Modi during his roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka Police says no breach in PM's security cover

A boy tried to give garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here with Karnataka Police stating that there "was no such breach in PM's security cover" and more information is being gathered about the person. "There was no such breach in PM's security cover. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi at his roadshow. We are gathering more information about the person," said Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi Dharwad.

The official's response came amid reports that there was breach in PM's security cover as a boy approached his vehicle to give a garland. Sources said it was not a serious lapse and all people in the enclosure from where the boy came were properly frisked by SPG, and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies.

The boy, who rushed towards the Prime Minister's vehicle during the roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, was pulled away by security personnel. They gave the garland to the Prime Minister who was standing on the running board of his moving vehicle as enthusiastic crowds waved at him. The Prime Minister held a roadshow after he arrived in Hubbali to inaugurate National Youth Festival on birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. People thronged the roads during the roadshow and showered flowers on his cavalcade. The 26th National Youth Festival is being organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Karnataka government from January 12 to 16.

The theme of the festival this year is 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'. The festival aims to step up the role of youth in nation building during Amrit Kaal. It will be an endeavour to disseminate the message of 'Panch Pran' espoused by Prime Minister in his Independence Day address.

The festival brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. (ANI)

