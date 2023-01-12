CBI registers FIR against former Finance secretary in alleged corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Arvind Mayaram, then Secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs, unknown officials of the Finance Ministry, RBI and the De La Rue International Limited-UK, for alleged irregularities in supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for the Indian currency, officials said. The CBI FIR into the matter reads that a complaint dated February 14, 2017, was received from Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary and CVO, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, North Block, New Delhi.

On the basis of this complaint, a preliminary enquiry vide was conducted by CBI in Delhi. The enquiry revealed that the Government of India entered into an agreement with M/s De La Rue International Ltd., UK (now here by mentioned as M/s De La Rue) for the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian Bank Notes in the year 2004 for a period of five years.

The contract agreement was subsequently extended four times till December 2015. The enquiry further revealed that Arvind Mayaram, Secretary, DEA, in 2013, approved another three years extension of an expired contract to M/s De La Rue.

He also overruled the fact that an extension cannot be granted without obtaining mandatory security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Arvind Mayaram also did not take the approval from Finance Minister. The enquiry has also revealed that Anil Raghbeer, signatory of the Contract Agreement from M/s De La Rue has received Rs 8.2 Crore from offshore entities apart from the remuneration paid by M/s. De La Rue in 2011.

Therefore, an enquiry has prima facie revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched amongst M/s De La Rue International Ltd., UK; Arvind Mayaram, the then Secretary, unknown officials of Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, unknown officials of RBI and Unknown Others. In furtherance of said criminal conspiracy Arvind Mayaram had provided undue favour to M/s De La Rue by way of granting an illegal extension which resulted in undue/wrongful gain to M/s De La Rue International Ltd., UK and corresponding wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday raided the premises of former Union Secretary in Delhi and Jaipur on alleged corrupting cases. CBI has received complaints against Ex Finance secretary Arvind Mayaram places in connection with, "irregularities in awarding the tender for currency printing," CBI official told ANI. (ANI)

