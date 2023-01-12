Left Menu

Farmer dies in tiger attack in Kerala, villagers protest

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents.No sincere efforts have been made by the forest officials to save them from the attack of wild animals, they alleged.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:43 IST
A 50-year-old man, who suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by a tiger which strayed into a human habitat, succumbed to wounds at a private hospital in Kalpetta on Thursday, triggering protests by villagers in Kerala's Wayanad district. Forest officials said the incident was reported from Puthussery-Vellaramkunnu area of Makkiyad Forest station in Mananthavady Range and a decision has been taken to cage trap the big cat. If necessary, the animal would be caught by using the chemical immobilization method, they said.

According to police, Thomas, a farmer, was seriously injured in the tiger attack, while he was engaged in agricultural work in his farmland.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for better medical care, but succumbed to his wounds in the evening, they said.

Upon hearing about the incident, police and forest officials rushed to the village. Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents.

No sincere efforts have been made by the forest officials to save them from the attack of wild animals, they alleged.

