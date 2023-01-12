Left Menu

AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Yogi

Emphasising the importance of centuries-old traditional medicine systems, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday said that AYUSH possesses the potential to make India a hub of health tourism.

Emphasising the importance of centuries-old traditional medicine systems, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that AYUSH possesses the potential to make India a hub of health tourism. During his two-day Varanasi tour, the CM inaugurated the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the entire world is adopting our ancient system of medicine.

"The double engine government is working dedicatedly to promote the AYUSH system of medicine and the religious institutes should also contribute towards the same," he said. The Chief Minister said that a capable and strong nation will be built only with a healthy body and a clean mind.

For this, India's ancient and natural medicine method is the most effective. "Earlier people used to go to the developed countries of the world for treatment, however, today the entire world is looking towards improving health through ancient Indian knowledge and tradition," CM Yogi said.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Yogi said that the birth of Swami Vivekananda, who informed the world about India's eternal Hindu religion, Vedas and philosophy, is being celebrated as National Youth Day. He said that the Aghor tradition in India's Shaivite tradition is such a form of spiritual practice that, if seen from a spiritual point of view, connects with the divine while living in the world, and from a practical point of view, with social justice by uniting the society in one thread.

"Aghor tradition has contributed to building an egalitarian society by removing all kinds of discrimination in the society," CM emphasised. The Chief Minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the Ministry of AYUSH by combining scattered AYUSH systems.

Yogi said that during the Covid-19 period, the entire world not only adopted but also accepted the tradition of Indian Sages -- Yoga and natural medicine (AYUSH). The Chief Minister visited the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Center. The Chief Minister thanked the office bearers of the Sarveshwari Group for setting up this center on the banks of the Ganga. (ANI)

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

