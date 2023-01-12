Left Menu

Centre approves proposal to invite online applications for opening Janaushadhi Kendra in 651 districts

The Central government has approved the proposal of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) to invite online applications for the opening of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts of different states and union territories.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:10 IST
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central government has approved the proposal of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) to invite online applications for the opening of new Janaushadhi Kendras in 651 districts of different states and union territories. PMBI is the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

"This scheme provides an excellent opportunity for self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings," the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, under PMBJP, an incentive of Rs 5.00 lakh is provided to the Jan Aushadhi Kendras as financial assistance and a one-time additional incentive of Rs 2.00 lakh (as reimbursement for IT and Infra expenditure) is provided to Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, island territories and backward areas identified as aspirational districts by NITI Ayog or if opened by Women Entrepreneur, Ex-serviceman, Divyang, SCs and STs.

PMBJP was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers with the objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. "Under this scheme, there are already more than 9000 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country," the ministry said.

The Government has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups. (ANI)

