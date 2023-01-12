Left Menu

Bullet was fired by Shinde-faction MLA Sada Sarvankar, ballistic report confirms: Police

The matter pertains to the ruckus between the Shinde and Uddhav factions during the Ganesh Mahotsav in September 2022.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:22 IST
Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In connection with the alleged shooting incident outside the Dadar Police station, the ballistic report of the police has confirmed that the bullet was fired by the Shinde-faction leaderballistic report confirms: Police's firearm, informed the police. The matter pertains to the ruckus between the Shinde and Uddhav factions during the Ganesh Mahotsav in September 2022.

As per the allegations, Sarvankar had opened fire outside the police station. Notably, at the time of the incident, Sarvankar had denied all such allegations. After the incident, a case was registered against MLA Sada Sarvankar by the Dadar Police, under the Arms Act, and the bullets from the spot were sent for investigation.

Now, after the ballistic report, it has been found that the bullet was fired by the firearm of the Shinde-faction MLA only. This report might increase the troubles of Sada Sarvankar. Responding to the ballistic report, Sada Sarvankar said "I don't have any idea of the ballistic report. I will say this again and again. I did not fire the bullet."

He said that only the police can comment on the ballistic report. "Only the police can say about the report. They asked for my gun, and I gave it, I don't know the reason," he said.

He also said that he would cooperate in any investigation. "If I am called for interrogation, I will go, but I haven't received any notice or call in this regard," he said. (ANI)

