Three dead bodies found in UP's Varanasi: Police

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:07 IST
A 50-year-old woman and her two children were on Thursday found dead in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police said.

Bodies of Rani and her two children -- son Mohan (22) and daughter Puja (27)-- were found in a pool of blood in their house in Varanasi's Milkipur village.

''Three bodies were found by the villagers and they informed the police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,'' said Additional SP Santosh Singh.

The husband and elder son of Rani have alleged that Puja's husband was involved in the murder.

Police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

