Bombay HC to hear actor Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her

The Bombay High Court on Thursday agreed to hear Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's petition challenging the proceedings against her initiated by the Sales Tax Department. The Court has issued notice to the respondents on Anushka's plea and has kept the matter for hearing on February 6.

Last month, the High Court slammed the Bollywood actor for filing two petitions against the notice through her tax consultant instead filing it herself. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. (ANI)

