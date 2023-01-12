Rupee gains 38 paise to close at 81.30 against US dollar

The rupee gained 38 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the overall weakness in the American currency.

However, a muted trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gains in the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 81.54, but lost ground to quote an intraday low of 81.74 against the greenback.

It finally ended at 81.30, registering a rise of 38 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 81.68 against the US dollar.

''Rupee consolidated in a narrow range, and volatility remained low ahead of CPI numbers from India and US. No major reaction was seen on major crosses after inflation rose in line with estimates in China,'' said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market participants remained cautious ahead of CPI data.

''We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to trade sideways with a negative bias and quote in the range of 81.40 and 82.05,'' Somaiya said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.17 per cent to 103.01.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.92 per cent to USD 83.44 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,958.03, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,858.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,662.63 crore, according to exchange data.

In a double delight, retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent - staying below the upper tolerance limit for two months in a row, while factory output rose sharply to 7.2 per cent on the back of healthy growth in manufacturing.

