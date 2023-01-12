Left Menu

Mchunu to recommission refurbished Durban's water infrastructure

According to a media statement, Umgeni Water as the implementing agent, recently refurbished both water infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:11 IST
Mchunu to recommission refurbished Durban's water infrastructure
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday, 13 January 2023, officially recommission aqueduct 1 and open reservoir 3 at Umgeni's Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

According to a media statement, Umgeni Water as the implementing agent recently refurbished both water infrastructures.

Aqueducts 1 and 2 were severely damaged during the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last year.

In addition, the reservoir was taken offline in 2019 for repairs due to safety issues identified at the water storage structure.

Durban Heights Reservoir 3 is a 350ml reservoir outside the Durban CBD and supplies drinking water to over 500 000 people in Durban and the surrounding area.

"Both aqueducts 1 and 2 were damaged by rock falls on five sites due to torrential rains that caused flooding and massive landslides. Aqueduct 1 is made of steel and has a capacity of 105 Ml/d, while aqueduct 2, a mainly prestressed concrete pipe transfers 155 Ml/d."

Aqueduct 1, according to the department, was completed in December 2022, while aqueduct 2 will be commissioned by 10 June 2023.

According to the department, Mchunu will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government delegation led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and Umgeni Water Board Chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa.

The commission will take place at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant from 09:00, while the formal programme will start at 11:00 at the Winchester Venues in Reservoir Hills.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release )

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023