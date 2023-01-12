Godawari Electric launches electric auto, unisex electric bicycle

Left Menu

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:49 IST
Electric vehicle maker Godawari Electric Motors on Thursday launched its electric auto, Eblu Rozee and unisex electric bicycle Eblu Spin at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

Godawari Electric Motors CEO Hyder Khan said Eblu Rozee (L5M) comes with a three-year and 80,000 km warranty and a low operating cost of 50 paise per kilometre.

''Eblu Rozee (L5M) is explicitly designed to meet consumer safety, comfort, and performance needs. It can run up to 135 kilometres in one time at full charge, which will take around 5-6 hours and about 6 units of electricity. The operating cost of the vehicle will be around 50 paise,'' Khan said.

The company has launched the three-wheeler Eblu Rozee at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3,39,999. It will be available at 25 dealerships across seven states in the first phase and will be gradually rolled out to other parts of the country. The company will commence the delivery of Eblu Rozee this week onward.

Godawari unveiled blu Spin electric bicycle with a unisex design for individual users with three battery options 6Ah, 12Ah and 18Ah and the driving range will vary between 25-65 km for the three variants.

''The electric bicycle will come with a 1-year warranty on the motor, cycle chassis frame, front suspension and brake pad and a 3-year warranty on the battery and the charger,'' Khan said.

Bookings for Eblu Spin will commence in January 2023 and its variants have been priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000.

The company is beginning its operations in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar this month. The company is also expected to launch an e-scooter, e-loader and an e-motorcycle this year.

Godawari Electric Motor in 2020 announced that it will be investing up to Rs 150 crore for setting up an EV manufacturing plant in Raipur. The company will look to further invest in the R&D and development of these products at its manufacturing plant.

