New era of investment is starting from Indore: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly headed towards development and is moving forward in every field, that is why renowned industrialists of the country participated in the Global Investors Summit - 2023, as well as representatives of 84 countries also participated in it, it is a matter of pride for all of us.

Shri Tomar said that as a citizen of MP and a Union Minister, I want to assure that the Central Government and the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is supporting the state. No stone will be left unturned in the effort that Madhya Pradesh scale new highs. Shri Tomar said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Indore today.

Shri Tomar said that there was a time when there used to be only a few factories and a handful of industrialists in MP. Before the year 2003, a person working in the industrial sector was so disillusioned that he wondered if he wanted to work further, he would have to migrate to another state. Ever since Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge, he started moving forward with a strong determination. There were changes in the standard of living of the poor, they were not ignored. The government has been engaged in making the state move forward in the field of industry, agriculture growth and the state is playing a leading role in every field. The result of his efforts was that the Global Investors Summit started in the state and today there has been a radical change in MP, be it road, rail or air connectivity. Amazing work has been done in the field of agriculture. In the field of agriculture, no state has ever received the Krishi Karman Award for seven consecutive times, M.P. has earned this distinction. Apart from this, whether it is the work of providing houses to the poor, expansion of road network, digital activity, agriculture infrastructure etc, the state has emerged as the first prize winner. In the country's GDP also, M.P. has a huge share. The leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi is making successful efforts to take the country forward. With him in the saddle, Shri Chouhan's government is working at a steady pace in the state. Calling upon the industrialists on this occasion, he invited them to invest in the state, assuring there will be no reason for complaint.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he alone is not behind this success. There is also the guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi and the cooperation of Union Ministers. Whenever there is a need, we have walked together hand in hand. He said that today is the time of farewell to the Global Investors Summit. A new phase of investment is starting from Indore. Madhya Pradesh is such a state which will hold the finger and when it does, then it will not let down. We have tied you in the bond of love. The intimacy and love with which people from 84 countries met, it seemed as if the whole world has come down to Indore. This is amazing love. These are also the values of India. Our Prime Minister has also given the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for G20. Treat everyone like yourself. Everyone is like us only. Be it any country, we are one, the whole world is one family. India says Live and Let Live. May there be welfare of the world. This is what we have taught the children. Never wished for the welfare of only India. The G20 is being organized under the chairmanship of India. This will pave the way for the welfare of the world.

The programme was also addressed by Union Ministers Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr. Virendra Kumar. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, MP Industries Minister Shri Rajyavardhan Singh etc. were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)