Left Menu

No civilization can become great without understanding culture: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is being established as a self-respecting, capable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:14 IST
No civilization can become great without understanding culture: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is being established as a self-respecting, capable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a program organized on Maharaja Harishchandra Jayanti in Lucknow.

The great tradition of Maharaja Harishchandra was discussed today in a program organized by 'Rastogi Samaj' of Lucknow. "Participation of all sections of society is necessary for the development of India. India is being established as a self-respecting, capable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Rajnath Singh.

Underlining the importance of the cultural heritage of the country he said that no civilization could become great without understanding culture. "We should be proud of our cultural heritage, just like a tree cannot become huge without roots, similarly no civilization can become great without understanding culture," said Rajnath Singh.

He said that if politicians fulfilled even half of the promises made to them there would have been no credibility crisis in the country. "I don't make promises because politicians in Indian politics have made many promises but if they had fulfilled even half of those promises, there would have been no credibility crisis in the country," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023