Left Menu

Alibaba Singapore E-commerce sells 3% stake in Paytm worth Rs 1,031 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:19 IST
Alibaba Singapore E-commerce sells 3% stake in Paytm worth Rs 1,031 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alibaba Singapore E-commerce on Thursday divested nearly 3 per cent stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications for Rs 1,031 crore through an open market transaction.

Alibaba Singapore E-commerce sold 1.92 crore shares of the company, amounting 2.95 per cent stake in the company, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 536.95 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 1,030.94 crore.

Post the latest transaction, Alibaba's total shareholding has decreased to 28.19 per cent from 31.14 per cent stake in the company.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte ODI and Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired a total of 1.04 crore Paytm shares at an average price of Rs 534.8 per piece.

Shares of Paytm closed 6.16 per cent lower at Rs 543.50 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023