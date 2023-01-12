Twin messages of Swami Vivekananda on 'institution and innovation' should be part of every youth's life: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali on Thursday on the occasion of National Youth Day, and said that institutions and innovation are the two messages of Swami Vivekananda that should be a part of every youth's life. "Two messages of Swami Vivekananda that should be a part of every youth's life in this rapidly changing world of today. These two messages are- institutions and innovation," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

The Prime Minister said that the Hubbali region of Karnataka is known for its culture, tradition and knowledge where many great personalities have been awarded the Gyanpeeth Puraskar. . He informed that this region has produced several great musicians like Pandit Kumar Gandharv, Pandit Basvaraj Rajguru, Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur, Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi and Pandita Gangubai Hangal and paid tributes to these personalities.

Highlighting the importance of National Youth Day in the year 2023, the Prime Minister remarked that on one hand, we have the exuberant National Youth Festival and on the other hand there is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister highlighted the inspiration from Swami Vivekananda Ji derived by the youth of India in this endeavour. "I bow my head at the feet of Swami Vivekananda Ji on this special occasion", the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Sri Siddheshwar Swami who passed away recently.

PM Modi highlighted the association of Swami Vivekananda with the land of Karnataka. He noted that Swami ji visited Karnataka many times and Mysore Maharaja was one of the key supporters of his visit to Chicago. "Swami ji's Bharat Bhraman testifies to the unity of the nation's consciousness and this is an eternal example of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister reminded the changing nature of national goals in the light of changing times and said that this time of 21st century is very important as today India is a young country with a huge young population. "Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India's journey. The next 25 years are important for building the nation. The dreams and aspirations of Yuva Shakti decide India's direction and destination and Yuva Shakti's passion decides India's path. To harness this Yuva Shakti we need to be young with our thoughts, with our efforts! To be young is to be dynamic in our efforts. To be young is to be panoramic in our perspective. To be young is to be pragmatic! If the world looks to us for solutions, it is because of the dedication of our 'Amrit' generation," he said. (ANI)

