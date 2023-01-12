Left Menu

PM Modi engaged in uniting the country, but some people are conspiring to break it: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in uniting the country and ridding it of terrorism, Naxalism and anarchy, some people are busy trying to break it in the name of caste, region and language.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in uniting the country and ridding it of terrorism, Naxalism and anarchy, some people are busy trying to break it in the name of caste, region and language. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 723rd birth anniversary celebrations of Shrimadjagadguru Ramanandacharya, Yogi urged people to be careful of such elements.

"Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the benefits of schemes are being extended to every section of the society without any discrimination. The work of giving recognition to the cultural values and spiritual splendour of India at the global level is also going on," he said. The Chief Minister said that Shrimadguru Ramanandacharya, who had attained the pinnacle of spiritual practice 700 years ago, had given a befitting reply to the invaders of the Medieval period through devotion by combining all the traditions, be it 'Sagun' or 'Nirgun'.

"Due to this, today's India has survived. The programme is being organized on such an occasion, when our country is completing 75 years of independence. One of the five vows that the Prime Minister has talked about is to end slavery completely, t inculcate a sense of respect for heritage," he said. On this occasion, Ramkamal Das Vedanti, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santosh Das Maharaj, Swami Sarveshwar Sharan Maharaj, office bearers of Kashi Vaishnav Sant Samaj, Cabinet Ministers of State Government Anil Rajbhar, Ministers of State Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, MLAs Neelkanth Tiwari and Saurabh Srivastava were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

