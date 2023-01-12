Left Menu

ICGS Kamala Devi commissioned by ICG VS Pathania

"In the coming days, we are going to be much stronger and ready to face any maritime challenge," she said.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:14 IST
ICGS Kamala Devi commissioned by ICG VS Pathania
Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) VS Pathania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Syeda Shabana Parveen The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Kamala Devi was commissioned on Tuesday by the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) VS Pathania, DG Coast at FOJ (Garden Reach).

While exclusively talking to ANI regarding the ongoing challenges in the defence sector, VS Pathania said, "There is no doubt that challenges are growing, as far as the defence sector is concerned, but it is true that we have good aircraft, fighter jets and ships. "In the coming days, we are going to be much stronger and ready to face any maritime challenge," he added.

Notably, Kamala Devi is 48.9 meters long and 7.5 meters wide with a displacement of 308 tons. The ship is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 34 knots, powered with the MTU 4000 series Engine and propelled by three 71S type three Kamewa waterjet of Rolls Royce. The Ship will be commissioned in Haldia. This ship is capable of undertaking multiple tasks including surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuation. The ship is also equipped with a 30 mm 2A42 Medak Gun and a 12.7mm SRCG (Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023