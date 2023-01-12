Left Menu

Ambala IAF station case: Various materials recovered from arrested youth including suspicious liquid

Haryana Police recovered numerous materials including a suspicious liquid bottle from the bag of the youth who was nabbed after he was trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Haryana's Ambala, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:15 IST
Superintendent of Police, Jashnadeep Singh Randhawa (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police recovered numerous materials including a suspicious bottle of liquid from the bag of a youth who was nabbed after he scaled the 12-feet-high outer wall of the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana, an official said on Thursday. The security personnel of the Air Force were alarmed at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when they saw the suspicious youth, scaling the wall of Ambala Air Force Station.

Superintendent of Police, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the youth who was caught was trying to scale the wall of the Air Force station with the help of a rope and a ladder made of wood. "When searched, some electrical gadgets, fuse, plier, mobile phone without SIM, and suspicious liquid in a bottle were recovered from his bag. Whether it is liquid petroleum or something else, it will also be thoroughly investigated," the SP said.

The official said that the mental condition of the youth and why he made such an attempt and under whose guidance would also be probed. "Along with this, the mental condition of the youth and how he came here and on whose advice, this will also be investigated. The youth neither lives in Ambala nor works here," Randhawa said.

Giving information about the documents received from the arrested youth, the SP disclosed that in the documents received from the youth, his age is also written differently. Initial investigation has revealed that he does packing work in Paonta Sahib. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

