Ganga Vilas river cruise will bring a new era for Kashi: UP CM Yogi

"Kashi is world-famous as the spiritual and cultural capital of India," he said.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the inauguration of the Ganga Vilas River Cruise will bring a new era for Kashi. CM Yogi was the chief guest on the eve of the inauguration of the river cruise Ganga Vilas from Kashi to Dibrugarh.

Noted playback singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan captivated the audience with his music at Sur Sarita - Swara Samata of Ganga, organized at Srikashi Vishwanath Dham on Thursday. Other special guests included Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Addressing the inauguration, CM Yogi stated that Kashi is going to enter a new era on Friday. "Kashi is world-famous as the spiritual and cultural capital of India," he said. The Chief Minister pointed out that in the last 8 years, Kashi has presented itself on the global stage in a new form while maintaining its ancient soul.

"Along with being the biggest centre of education and health, Kashi is now ready to be connected by land as well as waterways. The journey of 52 days covering a distance of 3000 km is starting from here. With waterways, there will be passenger service and also cargo service," he said. "Even though UP is a landlocked state, PM Narendra Modi's vision of Ganga Vilas Kashi is now connected with the Eastern Waterways," he added.

"Welcoming all the Swedish passengers on the Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra, the Chief Minister stated that with this trip, they would get the thrill of tourism, adventure and waterways. Along with that, they will also experience the hospitality services of India," he said. He said that this cruise tour will take Kashi to new heights of recognition and bring glory to the tourism industry of India. (ANI)

